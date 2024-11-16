wrestling / News
Matt Riddle Says His WWE Scooter Wasn’t His Idea, Wanted A Dirt Bike
In an interview with Barstool Rasslin’ (via Fightful), Matt Riddle said that the scooter he used during his time in WWE was not something that he came up with, as he wanted a dirt bike. He admitted that while it lessened the idea of him as a badass, he did think it would appeal to kids more.
He said: “The scooter, it wasn’t my idea. I actually suggested a dirt bike. I had an idea of the dirt bike, and Vince [McMahon] was in complete control at that time, and he’s like, ‘A scooter.’ Then I go, ‘What about a skateboard?’ But everybody in AEW was doing skateboards. So I didn’t do that. […] But the kids loved the scooter, and the kids buy scooters, they buy merchandise. I think the scooter, I still go to shows, and they’re like, ‘Hey, can you…’, people pay me extra to ride the scooter. I’ll ride it, dude. It’s gonna make a kid out there happy. I’ll ride it.“