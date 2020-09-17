Matt Riddle’s Accuser Responds To His Voluntary Dismissal Of Restraining Order

We reported yesterday that Matt Riddle requested a voluntary dismissal of his restraining order against Candy Cartwright, who had accused him of sexual assault. She had said it happened in 2018 when they two were already involved in an affair. Riddle admitted to the affair but had denied the assault.

In a post on Twitter, Cartwright issued a statement on the announcement. She said: “I’m relieved that these claims were dismissed, but the damage to my reputation and career remains. I came forward to prevent this from happening to other women, and will continue to fight for justice. It’s not easy to see my name smeared on social media or wake up to hate messages and threats. But I am speaking up because I was inspired by the brave women who came before me. My hope is that other victims of sexual violence feel empowered to share the truth about their experiences as I have done and will continue to do. I would like to thank @TIMESUPLDF for helping me through these difficult months and helping me push back against these claims. I also want to thank everyone who supported me in this. I appreciate every single one of you.”