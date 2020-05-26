wrestling / News
Matt Riddle’s Main Roster Arrival Reportedly ‘Imminent’
May 26, 2020
It appears as if Matt Riddle is on his way to Raw or Smackdown soon, according to a new report. According to the Wrestling Observer, Riddle’s debut is “scheduled to be imminent.” It was noted that his cage match with Timothy Thatcher on this week’s NXT could be his blow-off match for the feud and/or lead into his main roster move.
Riddle has had a few brushes with the main roster, including a brief appearance in the Royal Rumble.
