Matt Riddle’s Personal Issues Used By WWE In Storyline Last Night

August 31, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Matt Riddle WWE Payback

Matt Riddle was one of the names caught up in the #SpeakingOut movement earlier this summer, as he was accused of sexual assault. Last month he responded in a video, confirming that he had an affair with his accuser but denied ever doing anything without consent.

It seems WWE has decided to use this for Riddle’s feud with Baron Corbin. Prior to Payback, Corbin sent out the following tweet: “Tonight, I prove that Matt Riddle is a failure in a WWE ring. By the way…he’s already proven that he’s a failure at home. #WWEPayback

The tweet was brought up during Riddle’s match by the commentary team and Alyse Ashton also asked him about it backstage. WWE is notably keeping the reference vague and did not mention the assault allegations.

Fans picked up on it, however, and criticized WWE for it on social media. You can see some of the top trending tweets about it below.

