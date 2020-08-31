Matt Riddle’s Personal Issues Used By WWE In Storyline Last Night

Matt Riddle was one of the names caught up in the #SpeakingOut movement earlier this summer, as he was accused of sexual assault. Last month he responded in a video, confirming that he had an affair with his accuser but denied ever doing anything without consent.

It seems WWE has decided to use this for Riddle’s feud with Baron Corbin. Prior to Payback, Corbin sent out the following tweet: “Tonight, I prove that Matt Riddle is a failure in a WWE ring. By the way…he’s already proven that he’s a failure at home. #WWEPayback”

The tweet was brought up during Riddle’s match by the commentary team and Alyse Ashton also asked him about it backstage. WWE is notably keeping the reference vague and did not mention the assault allegations.

Fans picked up on it, however, and criticized WWE for it on social media. You can see some of the top trending tweets about it below.

Tonight, I prove that Matt Riddle is a failure in a WWE ring.

By the way…he’s already proven that he’s a failure at home. #WWEPayback — THE KING (@BaronCorbinWWE) August 30, 2020

WWE is using Matt Riddle's sexual assault and rape allegations in a storyline. Everytime we think they reached a new low they go even deeper. — 🐯TIGER DRIVER🐯 (@TigerDriver9X) August 30, 2020

THEY'RE WORKING THE ACTUAL RAPE ALLEGATION AGAINST MATT RIDDLE INTO STORYLINES WHAT THE FUCK — David Bixenspan (@davidbix) August 30, 2020

Me: "Oh yeah right, Payback's tonight, how's that going?" *reads that they're apparently working the Matt Riddle accusations into a storyline* Me: ……… pic.twitter.com/mdfo0nJDp9 — 🐐 Houston (ViV) 🐐 (@VideoIsVideo) August 30, 2020