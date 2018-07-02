Speculation On If Matt Riddle’s Weed Use Is Keeping Him Out Of WWE

A fan on Twitter recently asked The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer about why Matt Riddle has not been signed to WWE’s NXT brand or NJPW. Meltzer spoke about Riddle’s marijuana usage being a possible reason, which Sean Waltman seemed to agree with.

WWE is weird, yet, I do understand it, it's all about the public, and sponsors. Pot use is significant in WWE, so not signing someone because they use pot is a double standard, but the difference is nobody has ion the WWE roster has the history of having wins overturned. https://t.co/9xMp9e98i0 — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) July 1, 2018

Actually if it wasn't for weed, he'd be the biggest star in NXT or the No. 2 or 3 foreigner in NJPW today. https://t.co/mKH3OND9oA — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) July 1, 2018

Has everything to do with weed. — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) July 2, 2018