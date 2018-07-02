Quantcast

 

Speculation On If Matt Riddle’s Weed Use Is Keeping Him Out Of WWE

July 2, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Matt Riddle Evolve EVOLVE 93

A fan on Twitter recently asked The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer about why Matt Riddle has not been signed to WWE’s NXT brand or NJPW. Meltzer spoke about Riddle’s marijuana usage being a possible reason, which Sean Waltman seemed to agree with.

