wrestling / News
Matt Ryan Signs With MLW as Producer
December 11, 2019 | Posted by
– Matt Ryan is officially on board with MLW, joining the company as a producer and coordinator. MLW announced on Wednesday that Ryan, who worked the MLW Opera Cup last week, will serve as “a producer for the production arm of the company and coordinator within the office of wrestling operations.”
“I’ve known Matt for some time and his hard work, passion and talent are exceptional,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “We look forward to Matt’s contributions for years to come in the league.”
Ryan was the co-founder of Capitol Wrestling, and previously worked for Ring of Honor and Jim Ross’ one man shows.
More Trending Stories
- Reby Hardy Claims WWE Rubs Matt Hardy’s Debt In His Face
- Eric Bischoff Says He Signed an NDA For WWE, Thought He Might Be Out Early, Talks Talent Not Embracing Their Characters
- Zelina Vega & Andrade React to Suggestion That Charlotte Flair Should Manage Andrade
- Jimmy Jacobs Reveals What It’s Like Working With Vince McMahon in WWE Creative, If Vince Rules by Fear, How Vince Responds to Criticism of WWE’s Product