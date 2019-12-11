Matt Ryan Signs With MLW as Producer

– Matt Ryan is officially on board with MLW, joining the company as a producer and coordinator. MLW announced on Wednesday that Ryan, who worked the MLW Opera Cup last week, will serve as “a producer for the production arm of the company and coordinator within the office of wrestling operations.”

“I’ve known Matt for some time and his hard work, passion and talent are exceptional,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “We look forward to Matt’s contributions for years to come in the league.”

Ryan was the co-founder of Capitol Wrestling, and previously worked for Ring of Honor and Jim Ross’ one man shows.