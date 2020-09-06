wrestling / News
Matt Sydal Addresses Botched Debut at AEW All Out, Says He’ll Use ‘New Material Next Time’
– As previously reported, Matt Sydal made his AEW debut last night at All Out in the Casino Battle Royale, appearing as the “Joker” in the match. However, Sydal botched his attempted at a Shooting Star Press and slipped, falling on his hip. Earlier today, Sydal took to Twitter to comment on the bad landing and his appearance last night.
Initially, Matt Sydal wrote, “I think that was a sign. I’ll be using all new material next time. Stay tuned in to see what I’m saying.” He later added, “Slipping was BONKERS! That was a first and hopefully a last. Thank you all for kind the messages and check in’s. I’m beyond honored to be a part of @AEWrestling’s All Out.”
You can view Sydal’s tweets on last night below:
I think that was a sign. I’ll be using all new material next time. Stay tuned in to see what I’m saying. 👁👁👁
— Matt Sydal (@findevan) September 6, 2020
Slipping was BONKERS! That was a first and hopefully a last. Thank you all for kind the messages and check in’s. I’m beyond honored to be a part of @AEWrestling’s All Out.
— Matt Sydal (@findevan) September 6, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan on Plans For AEW’s Third Hour on TNT, Says It’s Not Dark, Talks AEW’s Relationship With TNT
- Jim Ross On Ric Flair Almost Bolting Jim Crockett Promotions For WWE In 1988, What Ted Turner Thought Of Ric Flair Prior To Buying JCP
- Arn Anderson Discusses The Future Of The AEW TNT Title, His Picks For Mount Rushmore Of Wrestling Belts
- Matt Hardy Taken To Hospital After AEW All Out Match, Reby Hardy Upset