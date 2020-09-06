Matt Sydal Addresses Botched Debut at AEW All Out, Says He’ll Use ‘New Material Next Time’

– As previously reported, Matt Sydal made his AEW debut last night at All Out in the Casino Battle Royale, appearing as the “Joker” in the match. However, Sydal botched his attempted at a Shooting Star Press and slipped, falling on his hip. Earlier today, Sydal took to Twitter to comment on the bad landing and his appearance last night.

Initially, Matt Sydal wrote, “I think that was a sign. I’ll be using all new material next time. Stay tuned in to see what I’m saying.” He later added, “Slipping was BONKERS! That was a first and hopefully a last. Thank you all for kind the messages and check in’s. I’m beyond honored to be a part of @AEWrestling’s All Out.”

You can view Sydal’s tweets on last night below:

