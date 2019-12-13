Matt Sydal Calls The Lucha Bros His Favorite Wrestlers On Earth

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Matt Sydal had high praise for AEW tag team the Lucha Bros, calling them his favorite wrestlers on Earth. Here are highlights:

On the Lucha Bros: “They’re my favorite wrestlers on earth. So, what I like about this is that there’s barely any room for the ring to fit in there so it’s gonna be intimate, up close and personal. Pentagon and Rey Fenix, that’s kinda their environment they thrive in and it’s perfect because that’s what I was looking for too.”

On the goal of his match against them, teaming with Darby Allin at Storecade: “We’re redefining all of wrestling and changing all of the old stereotypes. We’re changing people’s perception of wrestling and that’s the intention tonight – to show them what wrestling is about. You don’t have to tell them, no, we’re gonna show you what wrestling is today. It’s the best wrestling that’s ever happened and everyone’s gonna enjoy it.”