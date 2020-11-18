wrestling / News
Matt Sydal Comments On Getting Signed To AEW
As we previously reported, Matt Sydal has been signed to AEW after previously making his debut back at AEW Double or Nothing in May. In a post on Twitter, Sydal commented on his new deal with the company.
He wrote: “I did not do this alone. My hard work only worked because of the support I get from my family, friends and fans! 20 years of people helping, teaching and believing in me, even when I didn’t believe in myself. Thank you all. Onegaishimasu!¡Hagamoslo para el bien de todos!”
