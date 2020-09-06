wrestling / News
Matt Sydal Makes AEW Debut At All Out In Casino Battle Royal, Winner Revealed (Pics, Video)
The Casino Battle Royal had most of the usual suspects among its twenty-one members, but the Joker card went to Matt Sydal. The former WWE, ROH and Impact Wrestling star got the Joker card and entered last, and still managed to last a while in spite of botching a shooting star press. However, it was Lance Archer who won the match, last eliminating Eddie Kingston. You can follow along with our live coverage here.
Clubs: Trent, Christopher Daniels, Jake Hager, The Blade, Rey Fenix
Diamonds: Frankie Kazarian, Chuck Taylor, Santana, Ortiz, Will Hobbs
Spades: Billy, Penta El Cero, Ricky Starks, Brian Cage, Darby Allin
Hearts: Shawn Spears, Eddie Kingston, The Butcher, Sonny Kiss, Lance Archer
Joker: Matt Sydal
.@TrueWillieHobbs is officially in the Casino Battle Royale!
Watch #AEWAllOut NOW!
Order NOW via @DIRECTV, @FiteTV, @brlive & all other major PPV providers. pic.twitter.com/OnohTQAdMc
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 6, 2020
.@findevan is your mystery participant in the #CasinoBattleRoyale at #AEWAllOut! pic.twitter.com/i2fcCTrZxR
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 6, 2020
.@LanceHoyt & @MrGMSI_BCage finally meet eye to eye!#AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/wUIMqzDgKQ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 6, 2020
.@trentylocks spikes Fenix! #AEWAllOut
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/6jJxG55c2w
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 6, 2020
Thanks for coming, Billy! @MrGMSI_BCage is taking over! #AEWAllOut
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/OkRyya5rwO
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 6, 2020
🚨 Watch out for @DarbyAllin! 🚨 #AEWAllOut
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/zRj6hYDpiE
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 6, 2020
Matt Sydal just had probably the unluckiest wrestling debut in a promotion ever. #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/nKVnvgKn64
— EliteAEW®️ (@EIiteAEW) September 6, 2020
.@LanceHoyt is immediately wreaking havoc! #AEWAllOut
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/D0b6xszVwX
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 6, 2020
.@DarbyAllin continues to be a thorn in the side of Team Taz! #AEWAllOut
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/F1QdEWg1yP
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 6, 2020
Darby gets crushed by @MrGMSI_BCage 😮 #AEWAllOut
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/m32C874jSv
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 6, 2020
Will POWER! Big time spinebuster, courtesy of @TrueWillieHobbs! #AEWAllOut
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/GGHzQ8JprY
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 6, 2020
Don't say @LanceHoyt didn't warn you… #AEWAllOut
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/31T1CAAr47
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 6, 2020
Nothing stops @LanceHoyt! #AEWAllOut
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/Cq97WHnD1Q
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 6, 2020
