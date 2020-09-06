Matt Sydal Makes AEW Debut At All Out In Casino Battle Royal, Winner Revealed (Pics, Video)

The Casino Battle Royal had most of the usual suspects among its twenty-one members, but the Joker card went to Matt Sydal. The former WWE, ROH and Impact Wrestling star got the Joker card and entered last, and still managed to last a while in spite of botching a shooting star press. However, it was Lance Archer who won the match, last eliminating Eddie Kingston. You can follow along with our live coverage here.

Clubs: Trent, Christopher Daniels, Jake Hager, The Blade, Rey Fenix

Diamonds: Frankie Kazarian, Chuck Taylor, Santana, Ortiz, Will Hobbs

Spades: Billy, Penta El Cero, Ricky Starks, Brian Cage, Darby Allin

Hearts: Shawn Spears, Eddie Kingston, The Butcher, Sonny Kiss, Lance Archer

Joker: Matt Sydal