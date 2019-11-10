wrestling / News
Matt Sydal Reportedly Suffers Injury At EVOLVE 139
Matt Sydal left his match with Leon Ruff tonight at EVOLVE 139, and it appears he may have suffered an injury. EVOLVE founder Gabe Sapolsky noted on Twitter that Sydal was being looked at in the back following the match.
He wrote: “Matt Sydal is receiving treatment in back. He will be ok.”
This came after a fan remarked that it appeared Ruff hit Sydal “the wrong way” with a move. He added: “Leon Ruff seemingly hit him the wrong way with a move. He got up, rolled out of the ring and walked to the back. Ref went after him..and said he couldn’t continue and that was it.”
Matt Sydal is receiving treatment in back. He will be ok. #evolve139
— Gabe Sapolsky (@BookItGabe) November 10, 2019
Leon Ruff seemingly hit him the wrong way with a move. He got up, rolled out of the ring and walked to the back. Ref went after him..and said he couldn’t continue and that was it.
— Michael Levy🙄 (@mclevy76) November 10, 2019
