Matt Sydal Reveals Advice He Got From Triple H During His Time In WWE

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Matt Sydal spoke about advice he received from Triple H during his time in WWE and how he sees others using that advice in NXT. Here are highlights:

On advice he got from Triple H: “100% like completely. One of my favorite quotes is, ‘unlearn something every day.’ It’s an Alan Watts quote. Triple H was so generous to me with his time and his knowledge when I was like the young up-and-comer wrestling Chavo, and every life event, after our matches, he would come back and give me just a list of things to work on which is exactly what I see going on in NXT, like how they’re adopting a high-flyer style to the WWE audience. Basically, how WWE, NXT does their stuff is the advice that Triple H was giving me, and that’s great, but It includes a lot of assumptions. They’re not necessarily false, but they don’t have to be true either.”

On who he wanted to wrestle in WWE: “One of my dreams in life was to wrestle Claudio [Castagnoli] on Monday Night RAW. If I had been able to do that, I think people’s brains would have exploded. That’s just the kind of match that I wanted to have, that I could never have because I’m a flyer. Every flyer needs a base. You can’t fly, as you know, with one wing essentially. One wing won’t fly, and so when I got to WWE, I re-adjusted my entire style. I had been wrestling in Dragon Gate five nights a week hitting the craziest ranas, taking crucifix headscissors [and] giving Deja Vu headscissors, just all the madness. And I just had to re-tune it up because the guys I was wrestling just didn’t do that style, and it didn’t really bother me much.”

On who he likes on the roster now: “Now, there’s a dozen plus guys that I would just love to have matches with from the NXT UK guys, the NXT guys right now [and] the guys moving up to the main roster. I’d like to Uhaa [Nation], Ricochet. There’s so much talent there. They have probably twice or three times as many people under contract. So I love that there’s two times, three times as many jobs going out there because all these guys are talented. They all deserve to make a living in wrestling, and I was sort of worried how they would if WWE wasn’t going to be hiring the best wrestlers, if they were only going to be hiring guys that fit what they were looking for.”