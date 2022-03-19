Matt Sydal Reveals He Recently Suffered An Injury

In a post on Twitter, Matt Sydal revealed that he recently suffered a dislocated knee, which is why he hasn’t been appearing on AEW TV.

He wrote: “Thanks for the birthday love. A brief update: I dislocated my knee a few weeks back which is why I haven’t been active in AEW. In good news, there were no tears in my acl or pcl. Gonna do some meditating then BRB better than ever.”