Matt Sydal Says He Would Have Joined Nexus If Asked

It seems that if Nexus just asked if he was ‘Nexus or against us’ back in 2010, Matt Sydal would have chosen the first option. In a post on Twitter, the former Evan Bourne noted that if he were given the option of joining the group, he would have. A fan later asked if he would like to get squashed by John Cena, but he said that was preferable to getting beat up in a backstage segment that required multiple takes.

I would have joined Nexus if they had just asked. — Matt Sydal (@findevan) August 6, 2020