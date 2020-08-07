wrestling / News
Matt Sydal Says He Would Have Joined Nexus If Asked
It seems that if Nexus just asked if he was ‘Nexus or against us’ back in 2010, Matt Sydal would have chosen the first option. In a post on Twitter, the former Evan Bourne noted that if he were given the option of joining the group, he would have. A fan later asked if he would like to get squashed by John Cena, but he said that was preferable to getting beat up in a backstage segment that required multiple takes.
He wrote: “I would have joined Nexus if they had just asked. Beats getting squished in a backstage segment. Where I got whooped take after take after take after take after take.”
I would have joined Nexus if they had just asked.
— Matt Sydal (@findevan) August 6, 2020
Beats getting squished in a backstage segment. Where I got whooped take after take after take after take after take.
— Matt Sydal (@findevan) August 6, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Discusses Backstage Heat Between Sunny & Sable, What Started It, Marc Mero Not Wanting Sable to Take Bumps
- Bret Hart on Why He Intentionally Kicked British Bulldog During Their Summerslam Match (Video)
- AJ Styles Responds to The Good Brothers Wanting to Bring Him to Impact Wrestling
- Marty Jannetty Discusses More Details on His Alleged Murder Confession (Video)