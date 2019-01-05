Various News: Matt Sydal Out With Injury, WWE Superstars Play Agains Real Pros in Madden NFL 19, and Full Royal Rumble 2018 Match Video

– PWInsider reports that Impact Wrestling talent Matt Sydal has been sidelined with a knee injury. As a result, he was forced to withdraw from a booking set for this weekend. The severity and nature of the injury for Matt Sydal is still unknown.

– Xavier Woods’ UpUpDownDown channel has released a new Gamer Gauntlet video. This week’s video features WWE Superstars The Miz and Samoa Joe playing Melvin Gordon and Derwin James at Madden NFL 19. You can check out that video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8wVxbXejxts\

– WWE has released the full Royal Rumble 2018 match video from the 2018 Royal Rumble event. You can check out that video in the player below.