AEW News: Matt Sydal vs. Scorpio Sky Set For AEW Dark: Elevation, Penelope Ford Launches YouTube Channnel

– Matt Sydal is set to compete on next week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, taking on Scorpio Sky. Sky announced on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite that he will be facing Sydal on next week’s show:

"I'm more than just one man. I'm the face of the revolution" – @ScorpioSky. Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/lZBqGJL2Wj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 25, 2021

– Penelope Ford has launched her official YouTube channel. You can see her first video below: