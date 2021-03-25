wrestling / News
AEW News: Matt Sydal vs. Scorpio Sky Set For AEW Dark: Elevation, Penelope Ford Launches YouTube Channnel
March 25, 2021 | Posted by
– Matt Sydal is set to compete on next week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, taking on Scorpio Sky. Sky announced on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite that he will be facing Sydal on next week’s show:
"I'm more than just one man. I'm the face of the revolution" – @ScorpioSky. Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/lZBqGJL2Wj
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 25, 2021
– Penelope Ford has launched her official YouTube channel. You can see her first video below:
