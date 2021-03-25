wrestling / News

AEW News: Matt Sydal vs. Scorpio Sky Set For AEW Dark: Elevation, Penelope Ford Launches YouTube Channnel

March 25, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark: Elevation

– Matt Sydal is set to compete on next week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, taking on Scorpio Sky. Sky announced on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite that he will be facing Sydal on next week’s show:

– Penelope Ford has launched her official YouTube channel. You can see her first video below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dark: Elevation, Matt Sydal, Penelope Ford, Scorpio Sky, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading