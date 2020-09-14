Matt Sydal Was In Talks With WWE To Return For Cruiserweight Classic In 2016

In an interview with Louis Dangoor of WrestleTalk, Matt Sydal discussed being in talks with WWE to make his return to the company in the Cruiserweight Classic in 2016.

“When the cruiserweight tournament was originally happening, I talked to them about that,” Sydal told WrestleTalk. “But at the time I was also talking to New Japan, and I just chose New Japan over WWE. It was kind of an easy choice for me at the time”.

Sydal made his WWE debut in Florida Championship Wrestling in March 2008 before quickly making the move to the main roster to join the ECW brand as Evan Bourne. He was released by WWE in 2014 and went on to return to Ring of Honor before eventually making his way to NJPW in 2015.

Of course, Sydal most recently made an appearance at AEW All Out in the Casino Battle Royale.