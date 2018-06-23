Matt Sydal Discusses Who He Would Pick as a Protege for the X-Division, Reveals the Favorite Tag Team Partners of His Career

– Sportskeeda and Shiven Sachdeva recently spoke to Matt Sydal. Below are some highlights.

Matt Sydal on if there is one potential protege he could pick out for the X-Division: “Wow! That is a great question because I really think that is a great way to bring up wrestlers. Proteges and young boys is the system in Japan and it’s great to develop a system like that. The guys that have caught my attention recently are guys like Desmond Xavier. Their drive and focus is very good. If they are so good at this age, they have a lot more potential. They are even inspiring me to do better. If these guys are so good at 24 or 26, imagine how good they would be at 30.”

Matt Sydal on his favorite tag team partners: “My favorite tag partner of all time are two guys: Mark Henry and John Cena. I loved my dynamic with Mark Henry and if he hadn’t injured his shoulder we would have had a great run as a tag team.”