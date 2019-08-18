Matt Taven Says He Modeled His Career After Alex Shelley, Says His Run as Champion Has Been Stressful

– WrestlingInc.com and Nick Hausman recently interviewed ROH World champion Matt Taven. Below are some highlights from WrestlingInc.com.

Matt Taven on Alex Shelley: “Alex Shelley is one of those guys that when I was getting into wrestling, I was watching Alex Shelley all the time. He’s one of those guys that I modeled my career after because I thought that was the way to do things – going to Mexico and Japan and learning all of these different styles. To me, I don’t think he gets enough credit. People kind of sleep on his legacy. To me being a big wrestling fan, this is a proving ground night since we’re here in ROH. It’s a big night to prove myself against a guy I have nothing but respect for.”

Taven on his run as champion: “Stressful! I’ve had more title defenses than anyone in history in 125 days. Man, you work so long to get to MSG and your friends and family is there, and then a week later you are right back to defending the belt. You get no time to enjoy the fruits of your labor. But this is what I’ve wanted and this is the position I’ve wanted. As much as I jokingly say this is stressful, this is where I’ve always pictured myself. Now, I’m about to defend it in Toronto against a guy I used to watch. It doesn’t get much better than that.”