Matt Taven Announces That He’s Staying in ROH

– So, it looks like former champion Matt Taven has re-upped with Ring of Honor. PWInsider reports that former ROH World champion Matt Taven announced at tonight’s Death Before Dishonor Fallout TV tapings in Las Vegas that he’s staying with the company. His previous contract with ROH was expected to expire on Tuesday, October 1.

Taven previously won the ROH World Championship at the G1 Supercard at the Madison Square Garden last April. He’s been in ROH since 2010 and has also held the ROH TV, tag team and six man tag team titles during his tenure. He lost the title last Friday at ROH Death Before Dishonor.