Matt Taven Reveals His Future Goals In Wrestling, Talks Potential Backstage Role

In a recent interview on the ROH Strong podcast, Matt Taven discussed his future goals in wrestling, potentially working in a backstage role, and much more. Here’s what Taven had to say (via Fightful):

Matt Taven on his future goals in wrestling and wanting to help the younger generation: “I hope I can wrestle another ten years before this, we [Taven & Mike Bennett] have both been lifelong wrestling fans and I hope to stay in this business one way or another. I went to school and have a degree in one field, and I’m sure I could translate it to wrestling in some sense, but I’ve learned so much from being in wrestling the last 13 years that I would love to continue to work behind the scenes and helping these guys, whoever is coming up in the future.”

On potentially options for a backstage role: “Me and Mike have helped train guys in the past, but being agents or being part of the office is part of our long-term goals. We’re starting to see the fruits of that work and it’s another thing getting pulled for you right now. Those experiences that we’ve had here in Ring of Honor will guide us wherever we go next to fulfilling that long-term vision of one day being able to work behind the scenes.”