Matt Taven On His History With Roderick Strong, Being Mentored By Him In ROH

Matt Taven says he’ll always have Roderick Strong’s back, recalling his history with the AEW star. Taven spoke with Fightful’s Joel Pearl for a new interview and you can see a couple of highlights below:

On his history with Strong: “Actually me and Roddy go way back. When I started in Ring of Honor, Roderick Strong was literally my mentor, the guy I’d go to. ‘Tell me I suck. Tell me what’s wrong. Tell me how to get better.’ He took me under his wing and I’m so unbelievably grateful for that. Something that’s been big in my life forever has been just loyalty. So when someone does that for me, I never forget it. I’m always here to have his back from here on out.”

On Strong’s neck injury: “He’s strong. Hence the name. So the injuries, he’ll get over them. I think he likes the neck brace. I think he just likes the look. He iced it. I think the foot will be alright by tomorrow.”