– While speaking to Bobby Fish on The Undisputed Podcast, AEW wrestler Matt Taven discussed working as part of the ROH roster in the 2010s, noting that Roderick Strong and Kevin Steen (aka Kevin Owens) leaving left a big hole in the company’s locker room. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Matt Taven on ROH from 2013-2016: “That ROH from 2013 to 2015, even 2016, was untouchable. The tag division alone with Briscoes, Young Bucks, [reDRagon], [The Kingdom], Caprice Coleman and Cedric [Alexander] were an awesome team. It’s just up and down the roster, it was so — but that’s what made it so good. You had to compete so hard to stand out on those shows.”

Taven on Kevin Steen (Kevin Owens) and Roderick Strong leaving a hole in the locker room: “I think every locker room needs a Roderick Strong. I think when you guys all left, there was a big hole in the locker room just because everyone was so close. Roddy being able to lead that locker room was definitely missed.”