Matt Taven Is A Fan Of The New International Talents In ROH

In an interview with CBS Sports, Matt Taven spoke about the recent turnover in talent in ROH, which brought new international wrestlers to the roster like Rush and Bandito. Here are highlights:

On the recent turnover in talent in ROH: “I think they did a great first step after the roster turnover by adding guys to the roster that are going to be so beneficial for the future of Ring of Honor. The Banditos of the world, so young and so talented. RUSH, who’s an international star. PJ Black who’s been successful on many different stages. PCO, Mark Haskins, “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams. They did such a good job with adding fresh faces that now fans can see brand new matchups they’ve never seen before. [They can] really get a taste of guys who they might have only heard of or have only seen here and there, now [they] are given a big spotlight. With so many talented guys in the wrestling world in general, grabbing such highly touted free agents was a great first step. Something that will really guide us moving forward is appealing to all of these different fan bases with an international flavor.”

On the pressure of being ROH champion: “The pressure for me is just to maintain the tradition and legacy that Ring of Honor has set for the past 17 years. It has always been a place where the evolution of wrestling takes place. So, for me, it’s kind of like you’ve taken the flag of Ring of Honor, and now you have to keep guiding it in that direction that it had been going for years. Since I started, I’ve seen the first pay-per-view, I’ve seen the growth of the company, [having a show in] Madison Square Garden, the Honor Club, stuff like that. We’re always looking to grow the fan base, and with so much going on in wrestling, you want to make sure that any new fans that might be dipping their toes in the water can get a taste of what Ring of Honor is all about and hopefully become a destination for their viewing from here on out.”

On facing Jeff Cobb: “I’ve never actually stepped foot in the ring with Jeff Cobb. This will be the first time we ever square off, which is kind of different for a pay-per-view match. But it shows you the type of fresh matches you can have in Ring of Honor right now. You can’t take anything away from him. He’s a former Olympian, a legit amateur, a guy who has freakish strength. But at the same time, out of nowhere, he can bust out a standing shooting star press or moonsault. He’s agile and can move. It’s going to be a tough task, but as great as Jeff Cobb is, there’s a reason why Matt Taven is world champion, and I’m just going to show that much greater than Jeff Cobb come Best In The World.”