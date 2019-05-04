Matt Taven Says a Match With Kazuchika Okada Needs to Happen, Had No Idea What Was Happening With Enzo and Cass Invasion at G1 Supercard

– WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed ROH World champion Matt Taven for its WINCLY podcast. Below are some highlights, courtesy of WrestlingInc.

Matt Taven on ROH and NJPW: “I think that’s something that has made ROH and New Japan to become the companies that they are today. Whether it is a joint show or an individual show, everyone knows how good the entire roster is from top to bottom so they can’t just mail it in. So, especially on a stage like MSG, there’s nothing but competition between all of the guys. We wanna make our name for ourselves on the biggest stage and leave a lasting memory….You better believe there was a friendly competition on who was gonna go out there and make sure they leave a lasting memory.”

Matt Taven on a champion vs. champion match against Kazuchika Okada: “We personally haven’t had that conversation about facing each other. We were able to see each other for a little bit after the show ended… But it was such a busy, hectic night that we took our pictures, talked for a little bit and went on our ways. It was much when the dust settled that the idea floated into our minds. I haven’t had a chance to talk to him personally, but whoever’s listening to this: Okada-Taven needs to happen sooner than later.”

Taven on the invasion of Enzo and Cass: “Honestly, I had no idea what was going on. I had a pretty big match coming up shortly after that, but it wasn’t really until the next day that it really registered. For me personally, it’s not something that’s on the world champion’s radar. This is probably the most I’ve thought about it or spoke about it. Right here, right now.”

Taven on Dalton Castle’s heel turn: “To be honest with you, it’s just kind of human nature to be frustrated with everything he’s gone throughBeing Dalton Castle. Winning the ROH World Championship. Ducking Matt Taven because you knew he was better than you… When you come back from an injury, and you think you’re gonna get back to where you were before, and things don’t go as planned, it’s hard to keep doing the same thing. I understand why Dalton feels he needs to change it up. If he stops listening to the Melvins of the crowd, then he’s taking a page out of my playbook which I can’t argue with.”