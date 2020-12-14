Matt Taven & Mike Bennett On Their Goals In ROH, Excitement For Possibilities Of Working Together

In a recent interview on the Wrestling Inc. Daily, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett discussed their goals in Ring of Honor, the possibilities for working together, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Mike Bennett on his goals in Ring of Honor and his tag team plans with Matt Taven: “I think me and Matt are always at a point in our career now where we’ll always have a singles career or an individual career aspect to us just because of all the things we’ve done. Matt’s a former Ring of Honor World Champion. So to just pigeonhole him to the tag division, I think, is a disservice to him and a disservice to the company in general to just be like, ‘All right, this guy’s completely tag,’ but as far as goals as a team, I mean, I think we’re looking to just go out and, once again, prove people wrong like we’ve done our entire career and prove that we’ve always been one of the best tag teams.

“The Kingdom will always be a team, will always be a kingdom [and] will always go full force into whatever we’re doing at the moment, but I think the future’s so unknown to just say, ‘Oh it’s tag team gold or nothing.’ Obviously, if we’re teaming, then it’s 100% tag team gold, and we’re going to prove that we’re the best tag team out there, but Ring of Honor, it’s a big company. There’s a lot of different championships, and I think it’s just one of those things where if Matt needs to go do something, I’ll always have his back. If I need to go do something, he’ll always have my back, but for me personally, if we’re just talking about me, I’m super excited to just be The Kingdom and go full force into whatever The Kingdom has to has to offer and has to do. So that’s where my mindset is.”

Matt Taven on learning from old matches between the two and the excitement of working together: “Mike hit the nail on the head. Also, something that he said earlier, there’s an excitement that I haven’t felt in a long time, and me and Mike were texting recently. I was watching old matches that we’ve had together and just game planning or going over what we used to do and what would we do now, and it’s so exciting to think about teaming again to rekindle these old feelings that we used to go out there and just have so much fun. And watching things back, like Mike said, I feel like a kid on Christmas waiting to be able to do it again. At the same time, I never had my Ring of Honor rematch for the world title. We actually never had our rematch from five years ago when we lost the tag team titles. So there’s a lot of things that could be thrown our way.

“I think Mike and myself have changed so much in the last five years that not only can we be a team, we could do our singles things, and at the end of the day, we’re meeting each other at the other end of the curtain even if we’re not coming out there together. I’m just excited, honestly, to finally get this idea that we’ve had in our mind for five years, for it to finally come to fruition. I’m looking forward to being a team and kind of just playing it day by day after that. We’ll see what happens after Final Battle.”