Matt Taven Weighs In On Maria Kanellis ‘Building a Little Army’ In ROH

Matt Taven is enjoying watching as Maria Kanellis recruits talent to her side in ROH. Kanellis has brought wrestlers like Leyla Hirsch, Cole Karter & Griff Garrison to her side in recent months, and Taven spoke with Fightful about Kanellis’ ROH work while he and Mike Bennett are working on AEW TV.

“Actually, you know, that’s more of what Maria is doing right now,” Taven said about Kanellis’ recruitment. “She’s building a little army and Leyla Hirsch seems to be part of that. While me and Mike are doing our own thing on Wednesdays. It’s almost one of those things where it’s a completely separate thing, but it’s cool for us to see what’s going on at Ring of Honor now.”

He continued, “That’s always gonna be something I take such big pride in — ROH — just seeing those letters, makes me feel like I have some ownership over it. It’s almost my baby. Not that I was the first one ever there or the last one, whatever the case may be, but I spent ten years of my life there and I’ve given everything I possibly could to that company. I’m always watching, I’m always seeing what’s going on there and I like what Maria’s got going on. She’s got her eyes on some good prospects.”