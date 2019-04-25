Matt Taven Says PCO’s Fan Support is Making Marty Scurll Jealous, Talks Upcoming Match With PCO

– Matt Taven spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview discussing his ROH World Title win, his upcoming match with PCO and more. Highlights are below:

On the reaction to his title win: “Making people upset seems to put a really bizarre smile on my face and I seem to make a lot of people upset being the ROH World Heavyweight Champion.”

On performing in Madison Square Garden: “It’s probably the greatest moment of my life. I’m not gonna lie – it was unbelievable. All my life I’ve wanted to wrestle in MSG… and here I am not only looking up at that historic feeling, but winning the ROH World Championship. Having ‘FU Taven’ echo through the halls of MSG – I really couldn’t ask for a better moment in my mind to hold onto forever.”

On bringing a purple ladder out for the match: “C’mon, you know who thought of that. That was me. Everything that’s happened around me has been thought of by me. I’m out there not just to win – I’m out there to look good at the same time. There’s nothing more beautiful than the picture of a giant purple ladder in the middle of MSG with me on top of it holding the ROH World Title.”

On his upcoming match against PCO and Marty Scurll getting an NWA Title shot at the same show: “I think [PCO’s] just trying to be nice and is lying to you because Marty is definitely upset. Inside he’s like, ‘That should have been me [sniff]. That should have been me!’ … It’s very nice that ROH is letting [NWA] use our platform, but there is only one true champion and you are speaking to him right now.”

On PCO’s win over Taven at Master of the Craft with the help of Villain Enterprises: “I really think it’s part of that “gang mentality” we’re living in. One person has an opinion on something and everyone else jumps onboard. I don’t know who Marty thinks he is saying he could turn matches into Columbus Street Fights. He says something dumb, everyone else jumps onboard and then I’m in a street fight that me and The Kingdom weren’t prepared for … After a moonsault from a 300-pound psychopath, that was finally enough to pin my shoulders down. It’s gonna be a different story when it’s one-on-one, me and PCO. He’s not gonna have his little buddies be able to get his shots in…I fear no man. Even one with half an eye and even less of a brain.”

On fans getting behind PCO: “You know that makes Marty so jealous. PCO is a story that’s hard not to think ‘oh, look at this.’ The guy is 51 and puts his body on the line – hats off to him. That doesn’t mean he’s gonna be able to beat the top guy. There’s only one fairytale ending in wrestling and we saw it come true in MSG.”