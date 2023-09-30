wrestling / News
Matt Taven Points Out He Never Got a Rematch for the ROH Title
September 30, 2023 | Posted by
– During a recent interview with Fightful, AEW and ROH wrestler Matt Taven discussed his run as ROH World Champion and if pursuing another title is on his mind. He stated the following:
“Always. That’s always been something in the back of my mind and actually, technically, I’ve never gotten my title rematch after losing the belt to Rush. I was injured shortly afterwards and came back and won the tag titles, and I’ve never had my championship rematch. So its something that’s been in my back pocket and whenever it’s time to play that card, I’ll pull it out.”
