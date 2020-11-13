Matt Taven On Potentially Reuniting With Mike Bennett, His Loyalty to ROH

Matt Taven discussed the possibility of reuniting with Mike Bennett and more in a new interview with POST Wrestling’s Andrew Thompson. You can check out the highlights below:

On sticking with ROH after so long: “I mean, there’s absolutely no doubt. About five years ago? Time is flying by. Yeah, so the ‘Final Battle’ 2015, which was actually me and Mike Bennett’s last match as a team together, I blow out my ACL, rupture my meniscus, tear the other meniscus and Mike ends up leaving to TNA during that time because our contracts were both up, and for me, it was terrifying. I didn’t know what was gonna happen, I was about to be a free agent but [I] have no way to wrestle. I still had — my first doctor told me it’d be two years before I’d be in the ring again. I was like, ‘Okay.’ But I knew I had probably about nine months before I’d be back in the ring and my contract expired a month or two after the initial injuries so, it was an extremely scary time and for Ring of Honor to show that much faith in me, offer me something and not just offer me something but say, ‘We know you’re gonna come back better than ever and we want you to be a part of this company,’ really kind of — five years later, it’s still in the front of my mind when I think of my loyalty to Ring of Honor. But man, I was just telling someone the other day, my first match in Ring of Honor, it was at a gymnasium and I probably was sleeping on a hotel floor afterwards and I’ve seen us go through everything from being on HDNet and finally on TV to the Sinclair [Broadcasting] thing to finally having pay-per-view, all the way to Madison Square Garden so [it’s] not just how they treated me makes me loyal but there’s a since of pride to think like, I’ve been here for that long that this is almost kinda becoming my baby and I have this sense of — there’s such a huge part of me that I’m kinda synonymous with Ring of Honor at this point.”

On possibly reuniting with Mike Bennett: “It’s one of those things I feel like has been talked about every month since five years ago, and mostly talked about via text message between me and Mike. Contracts come up and things get talked about and you’re like, ‘Oh, we could do this, we could do that’ and it’s always in the back of our minds of getting the band back together and I think there’s so much more that goes into it. Not just as a team but Mike was one of the first guys in wrestling in general, in my wrestling life that I kinda really latched onto and became friends with. Me and Mike are the same age but I started wrestling when I was 23 and Mike started wrestling when he was 15, so he had an eight-year advantage on me and so I kind of always looked up to him and needed him for advice and to show me the way. At the same time, we’re peas in a pod because we’re the same age so, I have this weird friendship but to another level because he was definitely my big brother growing up in the wrestling world for the first couple of years so, whenever anyone says, ‘Would you wanna get back together with Mike Bennett?’ It’s like of course I’d wanna hang out with my best friend all the time and go around the world so, it’s one of those things where… the stars need to align obviously, but we’re hoping one day they do. Unfortunately, the pandemic has not helped any of these things but, with the amount of protocols that you have to go through at Ring of Honor, it’s kinda a tough time to [be] bringing talent back in and it’s so many…

“Of course [it could conflict with Mike Bennett’s other dates] and obviously me and Bennett could do something internationally because I’m under an exclusive contract here in the States but, you can’t go anywhere internationally in the middle of a pandemic. To me, it will always be something I think both of us think about and I think we’re always kinda waiting on the time to be right. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like it will happen immediately like I would like it to but hopefully one day, we can make sure that our last match together isn’t the one where I blow out my ACL.”

on Volador and CMLL: “I completely agree with you [that Volador Jr. isn’t praised enough]. There’s so many guys down in CMLL that are just not appreciated enough because they get a chance to kind of bust out, whether it’s the War of the Worlds tour on Ring of Honor or the Fantastica Mania or whatever at New Japan and like, at the same time, I wish that the Arena Mexico shows could break into the U.S. a little bit more because it’s so — unbelievable talent. Volador Jr., he kills it every night down there. Ultimo Guerrero, Titán is unbelievable down there. There’s just so — Soberano Jr. down there is great. There’s so many guys, [Bárbaro] Cavernario. I learned so much about myself down there and I always thought to myself like, ‘Man, these guys, if people started tuning into Friday nights in Mexico City, these guys would be huge stars in the States’ because the style of wrestling down there is a little bit different but there’s no doubt that the entertainment, the athleticism, just the overall performance and production that CMLL brings would translate unbelievably in the States and it’s one of the reasons why I’m so happy Ring of Honor has a relationship with them and we’re able to do stuff like put the Anniversary show and the Grand Prix on the HonorClub because like you said, Volador Jr. is underrated and I’ve had some matches with him in Arena Mexico that are some of my favorites of all-time. I was never — they don’t throw money into the ring in the States and I was not ready for the first time that happened and you know, it’s one of those crazy feelings. You’re lying in the ring after a match and all of a sudden — it usually hurts at first because you’ll get pegged. The first time it happened, I actually lost a match against Ultimo Guerrero and I was on the ground and all of a sudden, ding. I started getting wacked in the head with coins and I thought people were throwing trash at me, and I was like, ‘Oh no, what’s going on?’ And someone was like, ‘Oh, everyone loves the match, everyone loves the match’ and I was like, ‘This is kind of a weird way to show [me].’ Throw the dollars, throw the dollars. But, there’s nothing like a Friday night in Arena Mexico and if you’re one of those crazy wrestling fans that has to be like, ‘Oh, I have to see a show at Tokyo Dome, I have to see a show at Madison Square.’ Arena Mexico should be at the top of that list because there is zero that will ever compare to the atmosphere of Arena Mexico.”