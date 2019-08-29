Various News: Matt Taven’s ROH Contract Expires Next Month, Two Matches Set For Next Week’s NXT UK, Kofi Kingston Warns Randy Orton

– PWInsider reports that Matt Taven’s ROH contract is set to expire at the end of September and at this time, the two sides have yet to agree to a new deal. Taven is currently still the ROH World Champion and is set to defend it at ROH-CMLL Global Wars.

– WWE has announced Rhea Ripley vs. Piper Niven and Jack Gallagher vs. Kassius Ohno for next week’s NXT UK. The matches will likely be taped before Saturday’s NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff.

– Kofi Kingston posted the following warning to Randy Orton on Twitter: