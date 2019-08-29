wrestling / News
Various News: Matt Taven’s ROH Contract Expires Next Month, Two Matches Set For Next Week’s NXT UK, Kofi Kingston Warns Randy Orton
– PWInsider reports that Matt Taven’s ROH contract is set to expire at the end of September and at this time, the two sides have yet to agree to a new deal. Taven is currently still the ROH World Champion and is set to defend it at ROH-CMLL Global Wars.
– WWE has announced Rhea Ripley vs. Piper Niven and Jack Gallagher vs. Kassius Ohno for next week’s NXT UK. The matches will likely be taped before Saturday’s NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff.
– Kofi Kingston posted the following warning to Randy Orton on Twitter:
This is supposed to be where I talk more about how he went too far, he’s taken out my friends and now he’s made it more personal. All of this is true. But the positive thing is knowing that what comes next is not on me.
— KOFI (@TrueKofi) August 29, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On Whether Jeff Hardy’s 2009 Drug Arrest Surprised Him, Talks Trying to Get Hardy to Rehab
- Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman React To Possible Match At Hell in a Cell
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Keeping Arn Anderson On in WCW After Anderson Retired
- Ric Flair Says A Lot Of WWE Guys With Talent Never Get An Opportunity, Talks WWE vs. AEW