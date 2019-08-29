wrestling / News

Various News: Matt Taven’s ROH Contract Expires Next Month, Two Matches Set For Next Week’s NXT UK, Kofi Kingston Warns Randy Orton

August 29, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Matt Taven ROH

PWInsider reports that Matt Taven’s ROH contract is set to expire at the end of September and at this time, the two sides have yet to agree to a new deal. Taven is currently still the ROH World Champion and is set to defend it at ROH-CMLL Global Wars.

– WWE has announced Rhea Ripley vs. Piper Niven and Jack Gallagher vs. Kassius Ohno for next week’s NXT UK. The matches will likely be taped before Saturday’s NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff.

– Kofi Kingston posted the following warning to Randy Orton on Twitter:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Kofi Kingston, Matt Taven, NXT UK, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading