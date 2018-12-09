Matt Taven Says He Plans to Put Dalton Castle Back on the Injury Shelf, Praises ROH for Signing Pierre Carl Ouelett

– WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed Matt Taven, who discussed a number of topics Below are some highlights.

Matt Taven on dealing with Dalton Castle’s The Boys: “What are we really talking about here? Playing around with The Boys? The reason I had to whack one in the face with the title belt and let Vinny have his way with the other one is because it’s a joke. I should have never been in the ring with The Boys in the first place. I’m the real ROH World Champion. If you’re gonna put me in the ring and make me risk my body, make it for some serious competition… To be in the ring with The Boys, whatever, I’ll make an example out of them. As for Dalton Castle, when it comes to Final Battle, it’s not going to be anything to do with The Boys or The Kingdom. It’s going to be heads-up, man-to-man, and I’m going to prove why Dalton Castle should have never disrespected me and should have challenged me for my ROH World Title. But he didn’t, and he made a mistake. I’m going to make him pay for that mistake.”

Matt Taven on Dalton Castle being hurt and coming back early from injury: “We don’t know what we’re getting ourselves into when the guy comes back from injury so we want to see what he has. If you just look at Dalton, he’s wrapped up like a mummy. He moves like an old lady. He looks like he’s falling apart. This guy should have not come back from injury this early and, unfortunately, I’m gonna put him right back on the shelf… This guy is like one big tin man in the ring right now, but that’s fine. ROH is gonna let him wrestle and I’m gonna hurt him.”

Matt Taven on ROH signing Pierre Carl Ouelett (PCO): “I think it speaks to ROH in that they’re keeping their fingers on the pulse and grabbing the guys that are making waves. What an incredible story of PCO at his age making a comeback after a successful run in WWE. I can remember Bret [Hart] and PCO’s feud back in the day. It’s crazy that he doesn’t even seem like the same guy, but to see what he’s doing now is impressive. It’s kudos to ROH to keep in front of the trends and the waves that are being made throughout all of wrestling and to make sure the ROH fans are delivered a product that they want and can continue to be excited about. … That was my first thought [when PCO signed]. I think I texted Vinny right away when I heard the rumblings. Vinny’s got to stake his claim as the nightmare fuel of ROH,” said Taven.