Matt Taven Discusses How the Business Moves so Fast, Shares His Thoughts on the Upcoming ROH MSG Show, and How The Kingdom Is as Real as It Gets

Cut the Promo podcast recently spoke to ROH talent Matt Taven. Below are some highlights (Transcript via WrestlingInc.com).

Matt Taven on how the business moves so fast: “Wrestling continues to move so fast. If I was to get hurt again or something, the business keeps moving and before you know it, there’s a new Matt Taven on the block and somebody takes your place. It’s not like you can sit down and say, ‘I did something’ because in a moment of time, boom, someone passes you by.”

His thoughts on the upcoming Madison Square Garden show: “I was on the first iPPV and now we’re selling out Madison Square Garden. It’s pretty cool to think of in the moment, but you cannot settle because the next thing is coming. We have Final Battle, then it’s off to Japan, and then MSG. It’s just one of those things where the train keeps going, but you can’t stop and smell the roses. It’s pretty incredible what I’ve been through and what The Kingdom as a unit has been through.”

Taven on how The Kingdom is such a tight-knit group: “This is as real as it gets. This is my crew, my guys, my homies and my brothers. I mean the stuff that originally happened with me, [Adam] Cole, and [Mike] Bennett was real. That was my real crew on the road and we decided to bring it in front of the screen. Vinny [Marseglia] and TK [O’Ryan], they always traveled with us, too. They came out of the same school as me and Bennett. They were our buddies behind-the-scenes and when it was time for a change it was a no brainer because this Kingdom is as real as the last one. I think that’s what really makes us standout. We are not done. We are not satisfied. We have plenty of things on our plate to build our legacy further.”