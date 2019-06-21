Matt Taven Says ROH’s Current Roster Can Keep Up With Any Roster In Wrestling History

In an interview with TV Insider, ROH Champion Matt Taven said that the current roster of the company could keep up with any roster in wrestling history from any era or decade. Here are highlights:

On the current ROH roster: “The locker room we have right now can hold up with any era or decade of previous locker rooms. It’s one of those things where there are guys who have been here for a while, guys that are new. Everyone has that refreshed chip on their shoulder because there is a lot of buzz in wrestling in general right now. We want our fair share of it. We believe this locker room is as good as it’s been in years. We can talk all we want and could probably get a headline, but honestly tune into Best in the World. Ring of Honor has been through its ups and downs and a million different people coming and going. It has continued to go on the path it has and continued to grow to a bigger audience. It knows what it’s doing. We are in this position for a reason.”

On Mike Kanellis re-signing with WWE: “I would like to see Mike anywhere makes him happy, This is a business where no matter what company you are working for, it takes a lot out of you. It’s a hard one, nonetheless. Whatever makes Mike and Maria happy. Whenever I see them, they seem like they’re having a good time. That’s the place I’d like Mike to be wherever he decides to do it.”

On being the ROH Champion: “It’s one of those things where you work so hard for something that it almost feels like at Madison Square Garden you should ride off into the sunset and that should be the end of the story. Then you realize your work just began. You realize things are going to get tougher from here on out. I do put that challenge on my back. We are obviously at a transition time with everything going on in wrestling. To be the champ at this point and to be one of the longest tenured guys in the company, it automatically puts you in a leadership position, but one that I’ve always felt I would be ready for when the situation arose. One that I feel pride in being the Ring of Honor world champion. I think our locker room is fantastic and full of fantastic talent. So, to put that on my shoulders and represent this company is something I’m very prideful in.”