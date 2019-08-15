Matt Taven Discusses How ROH Is in a ‘Transitional Period,’ Tells His Critics They Will ‘Look Stupid for Sleeping on ROH’

– WrestlingInc.com‘s Nick Hausman recently interviewed ROH World champion Matt Taven for the WINCLY podcast. Taven responded to his critics, discussed ROH being in a transitional period, and more. Below are some highlights from WrestlingInc.com.

Matt Taven on ROH being in a transitional period:L “It’s not a secret; this is a transitional period for ROH. But the best wrestling on the planet has never changed whether guys have come and gone. What does ROH do? They always recover and bring that best wrestling in the world product to fans. Look at the moves they made with Bandido, Tracy Williams, Mark Haskins… These are all unbelievable talents and now you have fresh matches that you’ve never seen before.”

Taven on his critics: “Have some balls. Actually do something for yourself one time and go to a ROH show. Watch the shows and you are gonna look really stupid for sleeping on ROH.”

Taven on what he likes to do with his world title: “I like to display it in my office at home. I don’t like to keep it in my gear bag as I like to put it up and let it get some fresh air. … I grew up in New England and Fenway Park is holy ground to most people. Within the matter of months you headline MSG and win the world title and then you throw out the first pitch at Fenway while wearing the world title!? When that ball went over the plate and it was a beautiful pitch, the relief and the joy that came to me! Now I can finally enjoy this moment.”

Taven on using “Melvin” as a derogatory world: “Ever since I started the Melvin thing, I get so many people like, ‘My name’s Melvin. What the…?’ Sorry I ruined your name but that’s how it’s gonna be forever. So sorry Melvins. Sorry I’m not sorry.”