Matt Taven Says Jay Lethal Smiled When He Found Out He Would Win ROH Title

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Matt Taven said that Jay Lethal smiled when he found out he would be dropping the ROH title to Matt Taven at ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard at Madison Square Garden earlier this year. Here are highlights:

On Jay Lethal’s reaction to Taven being told he would be champion: “We were all told at the same time, but the smile on Jay’s face made the moment so much more meaningful for me. I’ve dedicated my life to this, but I knew I didn’t do it alone. I started in Ring of Honor with Jay Lethal in 2014. He knows me and understands the work I’ve put in. Jay’s my greatest rival, and he’s made me so much better.”

On being proud of himself as champion and the ROH roster: “I put myself up against every other world champion. Our roster is as deep as any in wrestling, and the title defenses speak for themselves. I know it’s hard to be away on the road as often as WWE’s champions, but I worked through a lot of pain, including a swollen knee, to get to where I am. I have proven I belong in that main event. If you don’t understand why Matt Taven is champion, you just don’t understand what you’re watching.”

On what would have happened if Mike Kanellis stayed in ROH: “It’s impossible not to have those thoughts, but you need to talk yourself out of it. You can always question your decisions. This business is hard enough not to come out the other end what we call ‘batsh– crazy.’ If you’re sitting here wondering about what if we switched places, then you won’t be enjoying the moment. A year ago at Best in the World, I was in a six-man. I loved it. This year, I’m in the main event. Mike and I will always look out for each other and we’ll always care about one another. It’s too bad we don’t get to see each other as much, but it just makes the times that we do so much better.”