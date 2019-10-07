Matt Taven Talks About The Benefits of ROH’s Relationship With CMLL

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Matt Taven spoke about the benefits of the working agreement and partnership between Ring of Honor and CMLL.

He said: “I think some of the best luchadores of the world are almost being hidden from an American audience. Anything we can do to expose them to the ROH crowd is a positive. We live in such a great wrestling world where you can get anything from your phone, but at the same time I think there’s an exposure that these guys deserve that is being done through ROH’s relationship with CMLL. It was a nice change of pace to do Global Wars with them [and not New Japan] and soon we will have all three companies working together. I think this relationship is something that a fan like myself, that grew up wanting to see international talent, it’s exciting for a fan base to get the opportunity to do that.“