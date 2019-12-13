Matt Taven Thinks Fans Will Be Happy With ROH In 2020

In an interview with Sporting News, Matt Taven was extremely optimistic about ROH’s future and said that fans will be happy with what 2020 has in store for the promotion. Here are highlights:

On his future with ROH: “I can’t express enough how grateful I am for Ring of Honor as a company, the locker room, the office. Everyone that’s been with the company past and present has had such an effect on my life. This is home. This is family. It’s weird to think of being anywhere else. Again, I still feel like I have a lot more to prove. Obviously, since last year, there’s been a lot of talent that has gone to other places. There’s so much going on in wrestling that a lot of attention is being spread and there was a transition time with Ring of Honor that I was proud to carry the torch through some of the toughest times in the company’s history and saw that we still got this. I’m extremely happy being with ROH and I know that the future is extremely bright. Fans are going to be extremely happy and entertained with what 2020 has in store for Ring of Honor.”

On his 2019: “For some reason, nothing has come easy to me in my entire career. I’ve had to, literally, scratch and claw — as cliche as that sounds in wrestling — for everything that I’ve ever gotten. I’m extremely proud of everything that I’ve ever accomplished. There’s a small group of people that were on the bandwagon and that’s really all I needed. And it shows you how much accomplish without everyone being on your side and with just hard work, without anyone else’s assistance. No matter what I did, I probably wasn’t going to be received well but hearing ‘F— you, Taven’ at Madison Square Garden definitely set the tone for how people would feel going forward. If you saw my reaction at MSG, it’s the way I felt about it every day since. I’m all right, ain’t nobody gotta worry about me.”

On the rough schedule as champion: “You don’t think about it at the time and you really don’t have a chance to stop, even if you did think about it. You’re wearing down your body so much and you’re going out there and showing the people why you’re the world champion. Once it’s over and the adrenaline rush really settles down, you start to take inventory on all these injuries and all these ailments and bumps and bruises. You start to realize that being the world champion definitely took a lot out of you. I’ll take all these bumps and bruises and I’ll take these mornings where it’s hard to get out of bed any day to get that world title back.”