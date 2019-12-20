wrestling / News
Matt Taven Undergoes Succesful Ankle Surgery
– Matt Taven is going to be out for a bit, as he underwent successful ankle surgery on Thursday. Taven, who did an injury angle at ROH Final Battle where Vinny Marseglia attacked his ankle, posted on social media to confirm htat he had surgery and it was successful.
Marseglia proceeded to comment on the surgery on Twitter, taking credit for it through the angle at Final Battle where he attacked Taven after their match. There’s no word on when Taven may return.
On behalf of 411, best wishes to Taven on a full and quick recovery.
Matt Taven goes In for ankle surgery today. I just want to wish him all the best, man.
As your eyes slowly start to close, please keep me in your thoughts.
You dig what I’m saying? – V pic.twitter.com/0qWnih4wtZ
— Vincent (@TheHorrorKingVM) December 19, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Notes on New WWE Contract Edge Recently Signed, Internal Talk Persists for His In-Ring Return
- Oney Lorcan Recalls WWE Debut, Claims He ‘Walked in on Chris Jericho Takin’ a Dump’
- Vince Russo Discusses What Vince McMahon Said To Him That Led To Him Leaving WWE & Going to WCW, How They Changed His Plan to Have Chris Jericho Beat The Rock
- Vince Russo Says Vince McMahon Didn’t Want Steve Austin To Speak, Didn’t Get the Austin 3:16 Promo