Matt Taven Undergoes Succesful Ankle Surgery

– Matt Taven is going to be out for a bit, as he underwent successful ankle surgery on Thursday. Taven, who did an injury angle at ROH Final Battle where Vinny Marseglia attacked his ankle, posted on social media to confirm htat he had surgery and it was successful.

Marseglia proceeded to comment on the surgery on Twitter, taking credit for it through the angle at Final Battle where he attacked Taven after their match. There’s no word on when Taven may return.

On behalf of 411, best wishes to Taven on a full and quick recovery.