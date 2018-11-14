Various News: Matt Taven vs. Dalton Castle Official For ROH Final Battle, Trial Date Set For Jeff Jarrett vs. Anthem Media Lawsuit

– ROH has announced that Matt Taven vs. Dalton Castle is official for the December 14th ROH Final Battle PPV at the Hammerstein Ballroom…

Ring of Honor’s seminal event, Final Battle, emanates from Manhattan Center’s Hammerstein Ballroom on Friday Dec. 14. Final Battle is ROH’s biggest card of the year and has been the site of some of ROH’s most memorable matches. All roads lead to the G1 Supercard, co-promoted by ROH and New Japan Pro-Wrestling, at sold-out Madison Square Garden on April 6, 2019, and the results at Final Battle undoubtedly will have an impact on the historic show. The first official match signed for Final Battle pits Kingdom leader Matt Taven against former ROH World Champion Dalton Castle in a highly personal clash. Taven, the self-professed real world champion, will put his purple-leathered world title belt on the line as these top stars face off in a one-on-one match for the first time ever inside an ROH ring.

– According to Pwinsider.com, a jury trial date of June 30th, 2020 has been set for the lawsuit Jeff Jarrett and his company Global Wrestling Entertainment have brought against Impact Wrestling parent owner Anthem Media and several other related entities in the U.S. District Middle District of Tennessee. The lawsuit also claims that Anthem has unjustly enriched themselves through their actions and violated the Tennessee Consumer Protection Act, claiming the following…

“Defendants have violated and, upon information and belief, continue to violate GFE’s exclusive rights in the GFW Amped content and the 16 associated copyrights, including, but not limited to, the right to reproduce, right to prepare and sell derivative works, and right to vend by copying, publishing, distributing, and publicly displaying in the marketplace in this District, and in all marketplaces reached by the Internet, videos that were copied or otherwise derived from the GFW Amped content.”