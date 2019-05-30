wrestling / News

Matt Taven vs. Jeff Cobb Set For ROH Best in the World PPV

– Matt Taven will defend the ROH World Championship against Jeff Cobb at ROH Best in the World next month. ROH announced on Wednesday that Taven will face Cobb with the title on the line at the PPV, which takes place on June 28 in Baltimore, Maryland at the UMBC Event Center.

The updated card for the PPV is:

* ROH World Championship Match: Matt Taven vs. Jeff Cobb
* ROH World TV Championship Match: Shane Taylor vs. Bandido

