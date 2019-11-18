Matt Taven vs. Vincent Set For ROH Final Battle

Ring of Honor has announced a grudge match between former Kingdom stablemates Matt Taven and Vincent for ROH Final Battle on December 13. Here’s a press release:

FORMER FRIENDS MATT TAVEN, VINCENT MEET IN BITTER GRUDGE MATCH AT FINAL BATTLE

Matt Taven hand-picked Vincent when he formed his new Kingdom three years ago, but the friendship between the two of them actually dated back years before then.

That’s why it was so shocking when Vincent literally took an axe to their friendship and left Taven lying in a pool of his own blood earlier this month.

At The Experience, Vincent ambushed Taven and sliced open his forehead with his axe. It was one of the most heinous acts and disturbing scenes ever witnessed in ROH.

Taven understandably was heartbroken, but now the former ROH World Champion is out for revenge. He’ll get his opportunity when he faces Vincent in a grudge match at the Final Battle pay-per-view on Dec. 13 in Baltimore.

Vincent’s actions at The Experience made it apparent that he was actually behind the mysterious attacks on himself and TK O’Ryan that had occurred the past couple months. The reason for the “Horror King’s” appalling betrayal remains to be seen, but one thing has never been clearer: Vincent is the most twisted and sadistic figure in ROH.

For Taven, one of only two Grand Slam champions in ROH history, Final Battle won’t be about titles or glory. When he faces the remorseless Vincent, Taven may very well be fighting for his very existence.

Can Taven put an end to Vincent’s reign of terror? Or is the worst yet to come? Join us live in Baltimore or streaming for HonorClub to find out!

ROH PRESENTS FINAL BATTLE

FRIDAY, DEC. 13, 8 P.M. EASTERN

UMBC EVENT CENTER

1000 HILLTOP CIRCLE

BALTIMORE, MD 21250

PURCHASE TICKETS

ALREADY SIGNED:

ROH WORLD TITLE MATCH

CHAMPION RUSH vs. PCO

ROH WORLD TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH CHAMPIONS JAY & MARK BRISCOE vs. JAY LETHAL & JONATHAN GRESHAM

STREET FIGHT

MARK HASKINS (W/VICKY HASKINS ) vs. BULLY RAY

GRUDGE MATCH

MATT TAVEN vs. VINCENT