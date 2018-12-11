Matt Taven Wants to Headline The ROH/NJPW MSG G-1 Supercard Event

During today’s ROH conference call (transcript via Wrestling Inc), Matt Taven spoke about his desire to headline the ROH/NJPW MSG G-1 Supercard show…

On Wanting to Headline ROH/NJPW MSG G-1 Supercard: “I mean, obviously, I’ve had my sights set on Madison Square Garden since it was announced, or even the rumors and the talk started.” Taven explained, “so, to me, that’s why this title defense against Dalton Castle is so important because I’m looking to be the headliner of Madison Square Garden. I want the top spot on Ring Of Honor’s biggest show. So going into Final Battle, you don’t need much motivation because it is the end of the year and it’s kind of the pinnacle as they’ve been touting of a year’s long journey of work, of injuries you might have fought through. It’s kind of this time right before you put a period on 2018 and that’s already a big enough stage as it is. But now, looking after that, to see that Madison Square Garden is right around the corner, and everything that’s happening that night is really going to set up what happens that night. It’s just, phew, the cherry on top for someone like me who knows that I’m going into this bout pretty confident. At the same time, you’ve got your eye on every other match because you’re looking to see who you might be facing come Madison Square Garden.”

On Who He’d Want to Face at ROH/NJPW MSG G-1 Supercard: “I mean, people will continue to want to see the two champions collide. And, in particular, if I had to pick a match between Jay Lethal and Cody Rhodes, I feel like me and Cody went to war recently and me and Jay Lethal have some unfinished business from the last time we were stepping in the ring with one another. It was in New York City as well or out in Coney Island, I should say. But in the cage, the results didn’t go the way I wanted them to and it [has] been something that always kind of bothered me and I would like to get my revenge on Jay Lethal.” Taven said, “and if it was back in the New York City area, then it would kind of feel like it came full circle from that night at Field Of Honor.”

On His favorite Garden Moment: “I mean, you just think of, man, a million things that go on. You think of that roof. And I was actually just watching something recently, and I’m looking at the crowd and kind of like, ‘ah, I wonder if it’s going to look this way when we’re in there.’ But for me in particular, I’ve been a lifelong wrestling fan and growing up, Bret Hart was one of my guys that when I started watching wrestling, I was a little six-year-old lunatic, screaming at the TV as a kid. Bret Hart was working his way up the ranks and to see him win the world title at Madison Square Garden was one of those things as a kid that you’ll remember in your fandom, memories forever.” Taven added, “so I think that’s kind of, as soon as I think of Madison Square Garden, I kind of think of that moment.”