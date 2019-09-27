Matt Taven Weighs In on His Contract Status, Talks ROH #1 Contender’s Tournament

– Matt Taven spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview discussing his contract status, the ROH #1 Contender’s Tournament and more. Highlights are below:

On his contract status: “The wrestling business is one of those things where you can never say, ‘This is definitely gonna happen.’ So, I’m leaving it at that. It’s one of those things where it will be sorted out in time.”

On Shane Taylor having his Ring of Honor contract bought out: “I think everyone is trying to be like Matt Taven and having contract situations coming up in September. I’m such a trendsetter where everyone wants to jump on the bandwagon. Shane, I think has been on a roll lately and he’s an underappreciated champion. It’s really something that I’ve only seen on the fringes because I have a pretty big match coming up with Rush. Shane Taylor may have his little situation but I have something big on the horizon and that’s where my focus is at.”

On ROH’s #1 Contender tournament: “I’m not really sure how to feel at this point because ROH has done nothing but throw every single person they could at me with the hopes that someone could take the title off me … Not a single person has dethroned me. It’s one of those things where it’s like ROH seems desperate for people to challenge me for the title so they give all these guys an opportunity. It doesn’t matter who it is, the results are gonna be the same. But I personally will be cheering for Jay Lethal. Why? Because me and Jay Lethal have had this rivalry going for the past six years and since I’ve become champion, I’ve been waiting for the moment I can put my foot on his chest, hold the title in the air and declare the end of the feud.”

On Marty Scurll possibly making it to the finals: “I’ve been waiting. It’s not like I’ve turned down any people that have stepped up to the plate. Every single person with a pair of wrestling boots, I’ve accepted the challenge. But Marty hasn’t stepped up and hasn’t even been curious. I’m curious as to why he isn’t curious. So, I’m sitting here waiting for that day that Marty the Melvin wants to get slapped around by Matt Taven.”

On Flip Gordon getting kicked out of Villain Enterprises: “I don’t know what you’re talking about. Flip Gordon – I know him as the intern which was how he was introduced to me. Now that he’s having a lover’s quarrel with the rest of the island of misfit toys, am I supposed to care about that? I’m confused; the guy is an intern. He’s the one who goes and gets the copies and they want to play with promotions? Just do your job and make sure all of the copies get done.”