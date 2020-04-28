Trial Date for Death of Matt Travis Moved to July

– According to a report by PWInsider, there’s an update on the trial date set for the death of indie wrestler Matt Travis. Luc Vu, who was previously arrested for driving the truck that struck Travis last year, was previously scheduled for an April 20 court appearance. Per the latest update, his court date was moved to New York Criminal Court on July 20.

Luc C. Vu was arrested and charged with reckless driving and for failure to yield to a bicyclist, failure to obey a traffic device, driving left of pavement marking and failure to exercise due care. Matt Travis was only 25 years old at the time of his passing.