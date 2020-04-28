wrestling / News
Trial Date for Death of Matt Travis Moved to July
April 28, 2020 | Posted by
– According to a report by PWInsider, there’s an update on the trial date set for the death of indie wrestler Matt Travis. Luc Vu, who was previously arrested for driving the truck that struck Travis last year, was previously scheduled for an April 20 court appearance. Per the latest update, his court date was moved to New York Criminal Court on July 20.
Luc C. Vu was arrested and charged with reckless driving and for failure to yield to a bicyclist, failure to obey a traffic device, driving left of pavement marking and failure to exercise due care. Matt Travis was only 25 years old at the time of his passing.
More Trending Stories
- Tammy ‘Sunny’ Sytch Goes On Twitter Rant Over Rumors That She Pawned Her WWE Hall of Fame Ring
- Details On How Talent Is Paid In WWE, WWE Keeping Payroll Spending Low
- 2K Issues Statement On Future of WWE Games, Announces WWE 2K Battlegrounds, Reveals Trailer
- Arn Anderson On Why Dolph Ziggler’s Never Been a Top Guy, Being Too Outspoken, Says Ziggler Will Walk Away One Day