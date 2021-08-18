wrestling / News
Matt Tremont Coming Out Of Retirement For Match With Atsushi Onita
Matt Tremont announced on Twitter that he will be coming out of retirement in October for a match with deathmatch legend Atsushi Onita. Tremont retired in October of last year. Their match will headline at the end of a three-night series of events for Tremont’s H20 Wrestling on October 29-31 in Williamstown, New Jersey. It will stream on IWTV.
Last Weekend of October
10 . 29 . 21 @H2OWRESTLING presents … ? (TBA)
10. 30 . 21
Tremont's Deathmatch Tournament #TDMT2021
10. 31 . 21 @fmw_explosion & H2O Wrestling present "DESTINY" @onitafire123 vs TREMONT
Tickets & additional info TBA announced!
— Bulldozer Matt Tremont (@TremontH2O) August 18, 2021
This isn’t the first time they’ve fought. They had a No Ropes Barbed Wire Exploding Baseball Bats Deathmatch back on August 5, 2017 at CZW Once in a Lifetime. However, the match was eventually a No Contest.
