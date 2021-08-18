wrestling / News

Matt Tremont Coming Out Of Retirement For Match With Atsushi Onita

August 18, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Matt Tremont

Matt Tremont announced on Twitter that he will be coming out of retirement in October for a match with deathmatch legend Atsushi Onita. Tremont retired in October of last year. Their match will headline at the end of a three-night series of events for Tremont’s H20 Wrestling on October 29-31 in Williamstown, New Jersey. It will stream on IWTV.

This isn’t the first time they’ve fought. They had a No Ropes Barbed Wire Exploding Baseball Bats Deathmatch back on August 5, 2017 at CZW Once in a Lifetime. However, the match was eventually a No Contest.

