Matt Tremont Releases Short Film Promoting Deathmatch with Atushi Onita

Matt Tremont is set to face Atushi Onita in a deathmatch this weekend for H20 Wrestling, and has released a short film to hype the bout. Tremont and Onita will do battle in a Double Hell Deathmatch at H20 Wrestling Destiny: Onita vs. Tremont, and the latter man released the video via his Twitter account as you can see below.

The show takes place on Sunday in Trenton, New Jersey. You can find out more here.