Matt Tremont Weighs In On AEW Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch Ahead of Onita Match

Matt Tremont is set to face off with Atsushi Onita in a deathmatch, and he weighed in on AEW’s now-infamous exploding barbed wire deathmatch in a new interview. Tremont spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview, and you can check out the highlights below:

On his match with Onita: “Of me and his history, it’s finally the one-on-one. I know AEW did the explosion match earlier this year with Omega and Mox. This is authentic FMW and Onita. This is the first explosion match from the pioneer and legend himself on American soil.”

On his reaction to the Omega vs. Moxley deathmatch at AEW Revolution: “I thought the match was fantastic. The story was great with Eddie [Kingston] and Mox at the end. Obviously, I think there’s some disgruntled people with the ‘big explosion’ at the end, but man, dealing with the logistics of being able to pull something like this off, and all the pyrotechnics and all this stuff, it’s a nightmare. I’m pulling hair I don’t have on my head out, so I can understand the pain those guys went through of being able to put a match like this on, and it’s probably one of the big reasons why it’s never really happened very much at all because of the logistical nightmare that it is.”

On Nick Gage’s effect on the industry: “I was happy and proud for Nick. Nick Gage is one of my favorite guys. Before I got into the business, I sat at CZW shows, and I chanted ‘Nick F**kng Gage’. He was one of the reasons why I wanted to do what I did, and to be able to see that on a national platform, that just opened the doors and eyes for hopefully others that are partaking the genre. That was awesome, and Jericho’s the man. And he went in there, and did it, and didn’t bat an eye.”