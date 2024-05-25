Matthew Jackson Looks At AEW’s Growth Since Its Launch

Matthew Jackson recently looked back at AEW’s launch and where it’s gone since then as it celebrates its fifth anniversary this weekend. The company officially launched with Double or Nothing 2019, and Jackson spoke on AEW Unrestricted about the company’s anniversary this weekend and where it’s grown in the years since it started. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On the company’s fifth anniversary: “It’s a big night. I mean, five years ago, we stood on that stage and we welcomed everybody to the first Double or Nothing, a show name that we created, actually. To see how far AEW has come, how much we’ve grown in those five years, it’s amazing, and I think a lot of people take it for granted. This is unprecedented what one company, a baby company like AEW has done in half a decade. It blows my mind. Sometimes I have to sit back and go, wow, and take it all in.”

on what AEW has accomplished: “In this business, we go from town to town, from show to show, we don’t get a chance to really smell the roses and enjoy and take it all in, and this is huge. I think one day, when we’re all retired and we’re all old, we’re gonna look back, and we’re finally gonna be able to go, ‘Wow,’ and to think that me and Nicholas did all on our own, that’s really humbling and really cool, and it makes me very happy.”