WWE News: Matthew McConaughey Appears in ThunderDome on Raw, AJ Styles Wants to Lead Team Raw

– WWE had a little True Detective action in the ThunderDome on Raw with Matthew McConaughey appearing in the virtual crowd. As you can see in the video below, McConaughey appeared with his sons on the broadcast in the opening segment and got acknowledged by Drew McIntyre. You can see the clip below.

McConaughey is currently promoting his new book Greenlights, which is available now.

– AJ Styles appeared in a video backstage after his win over Jeff Hardy on Raw to earn a spot on Team Raw at Survivor Series. Styles said he volunteered to lead Team Raw at the PPV: